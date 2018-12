العثور على قائد البحرية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط ميتاً في البحرين، بالفيديو

#BREAKING

🔉MT @CNORichardson: Team, it's my sad duty to inform you that today @secnav76 and I were informed that Vice Adm. Scott Stearney, our commander of @US5thFleet in Bahrain, was found deceased in his residence in Bahrain today. pic.twitter.com/vuw86W0fxh

— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 1, 2018