بالفيديو: صديقان هنديان يدخلان موسوعة جينيس “بالأحضان” 105 حضن في الدقيقة

View this post on Instagram

Didn't get a Valentine's Day card? Not to worry. Grab a friend, hug it out and try to break a record 🤗 Congrats to Prabhakar Reddy P and D. Mahesh from Andhra Pradesh, India who managed 105 hugs in total. The pair broke the previous record of 97 achieved by Shams Khan and Irfan Mehsood from Pakistan. Could you and an equally speedy hugger be next? ⏱️ _________________________________________________________ #hugs #hugging #fastest #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #andhrapradesh #india